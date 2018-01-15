Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dancing with Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde lifting the trophy – best moments from the big night

The moment we all were waiting for finally served itself as the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 aired tonight. And needless to say, it was quite an extravaganza. From Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar shaking a leg with Sapna Choudhary to Dhinchak Pooja throwing shade at Arshi Khan and the announcement of winner, those were entertaining two and a half hours. Here are the best moments from the epic night:

When Salman pulled Benafsha Soonawalla and Luv Tyagi’s leg – We know that Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma got close inside the house and many thought that they more than friends. In fact, it was because of Priyank’s closeness towards her that his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal broke up with him when he came inside the house. Benafsha on the other hand, called Priyank her “brother” after she faced many questions post her elimination. So Salman pulled her leg and asked her about her brother, Priyank. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta had accused Luv Tyagi of cheating in the count of votes few weeks back. After the mall activity, Luv added 100 votes to his total count, but still his count was less than others who were nominated and hence got eliminated. So Salman told him that he added GST and service tax to his vote count.

When Dhinchak Pooja threw shade at Arshi Khan – Salman asked Arshi who should be the top two contestants and she said Shilpa Shinde or Vikas Gupta. She then added that Puneesh should not have been in the top four and it should have been either her, Hiten or Sapna Choudhary. Salman then asked her Dhinchak Pooja and Arshi said Dhinchak doesn’t know how to play the game and not to sing too, but “awaam” likes her. Dhinchak didn’t take this down well and said she got eliminated because of Arshi as she made the sacrifice of her. She adds that she considers her friend, even if she didn’t. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner: Shilpa Shinde takes home the trophy and prize money of Rs 44 lakh

Shilpa’s reaction on Dhinchak Pooja’s song – When Salman asked Dhinchak to sing her latest song, Afreen Fateema, she obliged. While Vikas and everyone else were enjoying the song, Shilpa had a confused expression on her face, and later burst into a laughter. Priceless moment, we have to admit.

When Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan shook a leg with Sapna Choudhary – Sapna danced with Salman and Akshay on the title song of their film, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The three enjoyed every bit of it, and we did it too.

Salman and Akshay make a sanitary pad – Akshay was on the Bigg Boss 11 finale to promote his upcoming film, Padman, which is inspired from the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, also known as the ‘The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land’, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine. Akshay mentioned some unknown facts about menstruation and it were quite shocking. He also got Salman to make a sanitary pad in Arunachalam Muruganantham’s created machine, which was kept on the stage. We have to applaud Akshay, Salman and the team of Bigg Boss and Colors for doing this on national television.

When Shilpa Shinde won the show – In a shocking twist, the voting lines were closed for ten minutes after Vikas was out of the race to top two. The fight was between Hina and Shilpa. So many people logged on the Voot app that their servers crashed. But ultimately, Salman announced Shilpa as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. She was given the winner’s trophy and What an epic moment that was. Something that we will remember for years to come.