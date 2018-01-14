Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Shilpa Shinde declared winner by social media but no official confirmation from the channel

In just a couple of hours, the journey of Bigg Boss 11 will come to an end. The fans who had been following the reality show for the past three months will find who the winner is. Unless they want to believe what social media is saying. In that case, they have already found their winner – Shilpa Shinde. Yes, various social media handles announced the TV actress’ name as the winner. The baseless rumour was picked up by many other Twitter handles and soon enough the news spread like wildfire. Social media certainly has already picked their winner, though, we have to tell you that the channel is yet to make any official announcement. In fact, nobody on the ground in Lonavala is sure about who has won. So, hearsay is what we have for now. Let us tell you that the announcement about the winner will be made with a LIVE telecast. In fact, there is going to be another voting between the final two. We were the first ones to bring you the news. Now, Salman Khan has also announced the same at beginning of tonight’s episode.

Shilpa is up against Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 1 finale. Puneet Sharma and Vikas Gupta were also finalists but their journey came to an end earlier in the day after the first voting count. The name of the winner between Shilpa and Hina is under wraps for now. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan fans listen up! Salman Khan’s show to get a shocking twist

Exclusive! And Confirmed!

Shilpa Shinde is Winner of BB season 11 Retweet if you are happy — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 14, 2018

Fans being fans are vehemently browsing through their social media feeds to find a winner and are believing unverified sources. And some accounts are taking advantage of the fans’ vulnerability for a few RTs and likes.