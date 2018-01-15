Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh thanks fans as wishes pour in

It is final. Bigg Boss 11 has found its winner in Shilpa Shinde. It has been a terrific and heartwarming comeback for the actress in the world of entertainment after she faced a ban for quitting her show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress played the game with all heart and won over people with her caring nature. Shilpa, faced competition in the finale from Vikas Gupta and soap queen, Hina Khan. Her brother Ashutosh has been her pillar of strength in the outside world making her social media account and mobilising fans whenever possible. Salman Khan gave the trophy to her mom who was present along with her brother.

After the win, he posted this snap from the vanity van where we can see that Shilpa is answering congratulatory calls. The actress’ career should get a new lease of life post this. Check out this pic…

The only thing I can do

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KfpbQnO5In — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 14, 2018

Shilpa Shinde has not only won the hearts of the housemates but their families as well. Tonight, we saw how Puneesh Sharma’s mom also thanked her for looking after her son. Everyone was moved by how she cared for Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Arshi Khan and others like a motherly figure. Vikas Gupta has a script already in mind for her and we cannot wait to see her back in action. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoop and updates…