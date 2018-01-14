Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Vikas Gupta’s fans slam channel for evicting him from the show

Bigg Boss 11 has been the best season so far! And one of the housemates who made the show such an entertaining watch was producer Vikas Gupta. Known as the Mastermind of the house, Vikas applied his brains to a task. The most brilliant example was when he was asked to make the housemates cry. Instead of saying anything nasty, he decided to take a small acting test. Hina Khan started weeping in seconds and Luv Tyagi also fared well. People who came inside the house also appreciated Vikas’ acting skills, especially when he became Akash Dadlani in front of Rani Mukerji. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 finale: Salman Khan gives one epic performance with Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma on Swag Se Swagat; watch video)

However, it is now confirmed that Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde have made it to the final two. Vikas is out of the show. His has not gone down well with fans of Lost Boy who feel that he gave a lot of TRPs and content to the show. They are not wrong. It was his fights with Shilpa that got maximum attention. He even tried to leave the house. Then, it was his game plans that won us over.

i becme a viwer of bb11 nly bcz of #VikasGupta nvr follwd ds shw diligntly nd if hz nt wid d trophy, wl nevr evr fllw it cz dn my percptn abt d shw being fixed,negetve bcmz true…wl alwys remain a #LostSouls nd cntnue fllwn hm ur a swthrt my #lostboy54 ,so eagr 2 c u agn — sampurna roy (@sampurnaroy6) January 14, 2018

Vikas had a rather controversial past couple of years with the whole Parth Samthaan fiasco. However, the show has erased all of that from public memory. Once out, he will focus on his digital platform. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…