Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how Priyank Sharma single-handedly destroyed his friendship with Vikas Gupta

Days before Bigg Boss 11 commenced on October 1, rumour told us that popular producer Vikas Gupta will be entering the house. And then we got to know that his friend, Priyank Sharma, too, will enter the house. When they did enter, we all were looking forward to seeing a Sholay like friendship to be displayed in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Fans of the two all over the word started sharing their pictures and video, and media started feeding to their hunger by digging more from the archives. The two celebs have appeared multiple times on each others’ social media pages and it was confirmed that they did hang out a lot together.

Well, come to the first Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw Priyank being unceremoniously thrown out of the house by Salman Khan. What had happened is that Priyank pushed co-contestant Akash Daldani, while defending ‘friend’ Vikas from homophobic slurs. But an act of violence is an act of violence and Priyank’s journey was cut short on the reality show. The nation came to his defence and social media campaigns were run demanding that he be brought back to the game. People saw the display of anger as a friend coming to rescue and were ready to forgive the contestant. The channel listened and Priyank resumed his journey, only to change the viewers’ opinion about him and his friendship with Vikas forever.

First off, Vikas raised a legit point that he did not need any defending and that he can stand up for himself. The complaint did not go down well with Priyank. It seemed like the homophobic digs infuriated him more than they did Vikas. For some reasons, he had to get involved in the fights that did not involve him at all. Like the time when Shilpa was hounding Vikas, who was locked inside the jail, and Priyank thought he had to voice his opinion. Vikas once again warned him against doing so but all fell on deaf ears.

Then Priyank went on to befriend the very people who belittled Vikas in the house. Hina Khan, who had the most hypocritical stand regarding Vikas’ sexuality, and Priyank Sharma became BFFs. We can’t imagine the pain it must have caused Vikas.

Vikas in a way acted as a mentor to Priyank. They have worked on a couple of TV shows together. Their time spent outside the house stands as a testament to the hypothesis that they should have gotten along well inside the house as well. But have we have no one to blame for the wreckage of their friendship but Priyank.

Vikas, being well versed in how the entertainment industry and news cycle works warned Priyank on several instances regarding how to conduct himself inside the house. But Priyank chooses to behave like a kid in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and refuses to listen. For instance, Vikas did tell Priyank to maintain a safe distance from Benafsha, but he chose to ignore the advice. Look, where that got him – he got dumped on national TV. Vikas asked him to give back his bracelet, which he claims was only for a day, and Priyank like a high-school kid returned it as if they were breaking up.

Not just that, Priyank is even extremely ungrateful towards Vikas. There have been times when Vikas has consoled a crying Priyank and at one point even fed him in the house, despite not liking him any more.

Maybe things went wrong between them during their tenure on the show, but the least Priyank could do is respect the past friendship he had with Vikas. But instead, he is often found bitching about him. Just recently, he called Vikas ‘weak ass’ and ‘vagina’ (if that was even an insult). Of course, Vikas is going to walk away from him.

If nothing the least Priyank could have done is give Vikas the respect he deserves for his seniority.

In my world, people fight for friendships. Friends fight but also come through for each other when hell breaks loose. Friendships stays strong despite people not agreeing on matters. Respect remains, come what may. But I guess that is just my world. Reality TV has a differnt story.