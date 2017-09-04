Bigg Boss 11: Here’s how Salman Khan will keep inmates ‘in the dark’ this season

The date of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 is drawing closer and we cannot contain our excitement. We know that this year, there is going to be an underground jail where some secret contestants will be housed. The promos are already on air and names like Niti Taylor, Abrar Zahoor, Nikitin Dheer and Pearl V Puri are floating around for celebrity contestants. Plus, there is an interesting rumoured line-up that includes Abhishek Bachchan’s stalker Jhanvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma and many others. News is that the house will be really huge this season. Makers are still finalising a few names. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: 4 lakh per day, Shilpa Shinde’s whopping demand puts channel in a fix)

A source informed us that there is going to be a twist this season. It seems inmates will have to earn money and buy luxuries this time. There will be two groups of buyers and sellers. Moreover, the camera will be on at all times. God knows, what is that supposed to mean. The biggest problem will be power cuts at some times. The inmates will have a rationed number of candles to survive. Sounds tough, doesn’t it? We guess the gruelling and tough conditions inside the house have made a few celebs skeptical about going inside. Last year, the conditions were tough but this time, it is a notch higher. (Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee: I want to work with Salman Khan but I can’t do Bigg Boss 11 right now)

Bigg Boss 11 will reportedly have Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the first celeb guests. The promos of Salman Khan are already on air. There are some interesting rumoured inmates like Niti Taylor, who is fresh off the Ghulaam controversy and Delhi’s famous kinner dancer, Riya Khan. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…