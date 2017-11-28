Bigg Boss 11: Here’s what Vikas Gupta will launch once he’s out of the house

Bigg Boss 11 started early and should wrap up by January. Producer Vikas Gupta who has taken three months off from a rather busy schedule will be back to work once it’s done. We know that he has a project with Priyank Sharma but Vikas has a bigger plan. It seems the producer plans to launch a digital channel like ALT Balaji. It will be called Lost Boy TV and will start airing from mid of 2018. This is indeed a big step from the man who has worked in the industry as a creative producer for many years now. Vikas has worked with DJ’s Creative Unit and Balaji Telefilms in the past. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Is Karan Patel’s close friendship with Vikas Gupta the reason for his outburst at Hina Khan?)

Vikas began his career as a visual artist. The Dehradun boy started working in a call centre before foraying into the entertainment industry. Amongst his professional achievements, he has been the youngest channel head for MTV and also headed programming on &TV. It seems his channel Lost Boy TV will focus on content for the youth. They plan to create experimental content. Vikas’ last creative endeavour Class of 2017 got mixed reviews from viewers. In 2015, he also hosted the show Bad Company on Zee TV’s Zing channel. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan puts chilly powder in Bandagi Kalra’s eyes, Akash Dadlani waxes Hiten Tejwani’s legs)

In an interview to Bollywood Life, his brother Siddharthh Gupta said, “Vikas has been working non-stop since he was 17. He has an established production house on his name. He was the youngest channel for MTV across countries. Life is all about experience. I find Bigg Boss very exciting and really wanted him to do the show. Vikas is not someone whom you can intimidate and he will give up. He is a strong guy.”