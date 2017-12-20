Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi’s patch-up makes their fans shed tears of joy – read tweets

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 was one dedicated to friendship. Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi had a rather heated argument about what was said in the video. While the young man said that he felt hurt, Hina said that he was simply over-reacting and there was nothing so offensive about saying that a guy might be having a soft corner for her. Obviously, Luv got trolled by Salman Khan for being an Ek Tarfa Aashiq and was further upset. He took out his frustration on Hina who was left in tears. Priyank Sharma consoled her and later Luv apologised. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s show to have its grand finale on January 14, to have a merger with Rising Star 2)

At night, Luv apologised but she was in no mood and wept bitterly. However, in the Poultry Task, he said sorry again and Hina finally accepted his apology. She told him that his behaviour when he gets angry is offensive and his biggest drawback. She says he has to let go of his ego at times. It was Luv who first approached her and discussed the matter. Anyways, they patched up and their fans are very happy. #Luvina fans worship the trio of Priyank, Luv and Hina. Check out the tweets… (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma ousts Akash Dadlani from the captaincy race but not without mocking him first)

The boy from Gurgaon, Luv Tyagi has won many hearts with his gentlemanly demeanour on the show. His loyalty towards his buddies Hina and Priyank has earned him respect from people. A computer engineer by qualification, Luv came on the show as a padosi. He was a little lost in the house when he was told to pretend to be Sabyasachi’s gay partner. Later, he became friends with Priyank and Hina and their trio is one of the best friendships of this season. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…