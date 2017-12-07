Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma laugh at Luv Tyagi just because he’s a VIRGIN

Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are quite thick with each other. But it’s not that their friendship hasn’t seen any ups and downs on Bigg Boss 11. Recently, Hina got angry with Priyank when he told in front of everyone that she is insecure, and then Luv and Priyank got into a massive argument during the recent luxury budget task, BB Day Care. Despite all of that, they have been by each other’s side and continue to explore more about each other. In an unseen video that was published on Voot, we see that the trio are having a conversation, maybe late in the night as the lights of the house have been turned off.

Priyank tells Hina that he has to plan something special for a friend, who will celebrate her birthday on December 8. Hina suggests him to create a song and perform in front of the cameras and request Bigg Boss to air it on TV. Hina immediately asks Luv whether he has any significant other in the outside world. However, Luv doesn’t tell her anything and this kind of irritates her. Priyank asks him if he is a virgin and Hina gets shocked. She asks Luv how old is he and he tells her that he is 23. This further surprises Hina and she starts laughing as Priyank joins her. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan should go to the secret room this weekend, say fans!

Luv reveals that he got physical with his partner couple of times, but admits that he didn’t lose his virginity. Hina and Priyank start laughing more, and Luv tells them it was choice to not to lose his virginity. Priyank continues to make fun of Luv and tells Hina that when nothing happened for the first two times, Luv must have got scared for the third time.

Luv, who took it sportingly, gets a bit irritated and tells them that they both are kids. Agreed, that they have become quite close, but judging someone because he is still a virgin is bit juvenile, no? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for such inside goss on Bigg Boss 11.