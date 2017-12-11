Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan asks Vikas Gupta to not call her ‘chaalu’ and Twitterati has the best reaction

Hina Khan has managed to land herself in the bad books of many people, and that also includes some of her co-contestants on Bigg Boss 11. By making demeaning remarks and lying through her teeth, Hina has been slammed by quite a few celebrities too. And now her recent showdown with Vikas Gupta inside the house has become the butt of jokes on social media. So Hiten Tejwani saved Shilpa Shinde during the nominations last week, and he lied to everyone that he put Arshi Khan in the safe zone. Over the weekend, the truth came out in the open. Obviously, Arshi was quite hurt. But Hina tried to make it worse as she started instigating Arshi while they were talking to each other in the wardrobe area.

It is during this conversation, Hina said something about Vikas to Arshi and he overheard it. Vikas got angry and confronted Hina wherein he told her that she is a very “chaalu” person and knows only to provoke people and cause fights. This didn’t go down well with Hina, who lashed out at Vikas and told him to call her a “vamp” if he wants to, but he cannot tag her as “chaalu” since it’s a bad word. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma fight AGAIN leaving Hina Khan highly distressed – watch video

People on Twitter started wondering if it’s really an abusive word. And there are some jokes too. Check out what people are saying:

Hey @OxfordWords ,

Kindly add #Chaalu word in your global dictionary😂 Put this as the metadata: Chaalu:

Indian

Informal

[noun] [usually in singular]

An excellent example of a particular type of a mean person. Origin : BIGGBOSS.Used for #Hina 😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Kruti💥 (@RealKruti101) December 11, 2017

Chaalu means a person who uses other person for personal gains,

Manipulates,tries to seduce other person.#Hina hasn’t done that?😂

Tell me!😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11 — Kruti💥 (@RealKruti101) December 11, 2017

One day Hina rushed to the movie theatre. The gateman said “madam jaldi kijiye. Show “chaalu” ho gaya hai” Hina just blasted him saying “how dare you use ” chaalu” word to a woman”?😣😣 😂😂😂😂😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #MTVExtraDose — ASISH (@asishkumar208) December 11, 2017

Just imagine if Hina had been in Rangeela instead of Urmila Matondkar, what would have happened😂😂 Aamir Khan in restaurant : Ey pankha chaalu kar na!

Hina : Ey Aamir!!! Chaalu mat bolo!! Bahut galat shabdh hai😣 😂😂😂😂😂😂#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar #MTVExtraDose — ASISH (@asishkumar208) December 11, 2017

Hina Just said Call me Vamp but don’t call me “CHAALU”.

Slow clapss 👏👏👏#BB11 — Gajal⚡💥 (@Gajal_Dalmia) December 10, 2017

Honestly, it was quite stupid of Hina to take offense on the word chaalu. What was worse that she was okay with being tagged as a vamp. Do you think Vikas was wrong and that chaalu is an abusive word? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.