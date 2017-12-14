Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan blasts Shilpa Shinde for using tap water while cooking – watch video

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde are at it once again inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Arshi Khan tells Hina that Shilpa Shinde uses tap water to cook meals for everyone. Hina is shocked to know this and tells Arshi that Shilpa’s cooking methods are the reason why everyone is falling sick in the house. Hina then goes and tells Shilpa that she just found out from Arshi that she uses tap water while cooking. She also adds that Shilpa must use the RO mineral water while cooking and not the tap water. Shilpa, who was minding her own business in the kitchen, looks a little taken aback by Hina’s words.

Though Shilpa tries to clarify that the tap water is not used while cooking and it’s usable once it’s boiled, Hina refuses to listen to her. Hina tells her that she is very thankful to her for cooking their meals but no meal will be made using the tap water. She also tells Shilpa that if she can’t do this then she will gladly volunteer to take care of the kitchen duties with Arshi. Shilpa is obviously hurt by everything that Hina said and tells her that this will be her last day in the kitchen and asks Hina to take care of all the kitchen duties with Arshi. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi, Hiten Tejwani or Priyank Sharma – whose drag avatar do you love the most?)

.@eyehinakhan gets upset over Shilpa Shinde’s cooking methods. Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to catch all the entertainment. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VDQSPwfIHw — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 14, 2017

Well, Twitterati is obviously reacting to the video and they’re bashing Hina a lot. A lot of them are commenting on how uptight Hina is and how she never figured why they are falling sick unless Arshi told her about Shilpa using tap water. A lot of celebrities and Salman Khan himself have told the contestants to be grateful to Shilpa for cooking their meals every day.

Which is precisely why Hina also added that they are thankful to her but conditions apply. This will be the second time that Shilpa will quit her kitchen duties in the house. This is also not the first time that someone has criticised her cooking methods inside the house. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.