Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan calls Africa a country and only Vikas Gupta was smart enough to point out her mistake – watch video

Bigg Boss 11 is housing some of the most controversial contestants of all time and we don’t even want to comment on the intelligence of many. While we may refuse to comment, Twitterati is slamming Hina Khan for her lack of general knowledge.

A video is going viral on Twitter that features all the contestants. Hina throws a GK question at all of them, which they fail to answer correctly. Well, the GK of that question was so weak that that might have thrown off everyone off the course. To sum it up quickly, Hina Khan called Africa a country as an answer to her question. No one but Vikas Gupta pointed it out to Hina that Africa is not a country but a continent. Really? Is that the collective IQ of everyone in the house? Actually, it is better if you see for yourself.

We are trying to locate the full clip on Voot, to find out how this situation further unfolded.

some pages of dumbhead #hinahyenakhan‘s own geography book…in whc #hinakhan hs mastery

Whr Africa z a country🙇

Whr thr r four tropics🙇 pic.twitter.com/uMCPWajIvg — RACHNA MAHAJAN (@True_Tree3) December 4, 2017

BTW, did you know that Bigg Boss 11 might be getting an extension of two week? Yea, we are hearing murmurs in the industry that after seeing the good TRP of the show, the channel is looking forward to cashing in on that for a longer period. “It has been a very successful season of Bigg Boss this year. The numbers have been good and even the people who never followed the show in the previous seasons are talking about the current edition. Therefore they have decided to give Bigg Boss 11 an extension of two weeks in order to take full advantage,” a source told us earlier.