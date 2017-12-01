Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan comments on Salman Khan’s social media following, says Sunny Leone has bought her followers – watch video

Hina Khan is the most controversial contestant inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Without a doubt, she was the most popular contestant when she entered the show, thanks to her 8-year long run with the TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But over the time, with her whiny attitude, blatant hypocrisy and back bitching, she lost enough of her fans and became one of the most hated contestants on the show. Adding on to her comments that will create an outrage, a new video has emerged where she is seen commenting on the number of followers Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and ex-contestant Sunny Leone have on social media.

While talking to co-contestant Arshi Khan, Hina remarks that Salman Khan has close to 5 or 6 million followers on Instagram. The confidence with which she utters these words are shocking. FYI, Salman has over 28 million followers on Twitter, over 13 million followers on Instagram and over 35 million followers on Facebook. We wonder which Salman Khan copycat Hina has been following on social media. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Meet the dogs and cats who have more followers than Hina Khan on Instagram

We wish it ended there, but Hina continued. She further went on to comment that if one wants to know if someone has bought their followers with money they should look at the video views. She says that Sunny Leone has millions of followers but she hardly gets any views on her videos. FYI, Sunny has over 11 million followers on Instagram and the last video she posted, one hour ago at the time of writing this story, had over 90 thousand views. Which La La Land does Hina Khan belong to? Poor soul doesn’t even know that her comments are creating such negative publicity outside the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gives a BEFITTING reply to Hina Khan for her comments on Twitter followers and Sakshi Tanwar

Just hear this conversation between contestants of #BiggBoss11. Hina khan thinks that she is only having fans n Sunny Leone, Salman khan, KRK etc are not having fan following like her. Lol😂 pic.twitter.com/ThFEgsBeks — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) December 1, 2017

The clipping belongs to the same conversation which contestants had a few days ago. Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma, along with Hina commented on everyone’s social media standing. Hina Khan’s comments about ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan having lesser followers than hers were not well received by the fraternity. We’d like to add that Arshi Khan should also be held equally responsible for this conversation as she, too, commented on others.