Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan crosses 2 million followers on Facebook

Despite having become a controversial figure inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, the fan frenzy around Hina Khan is still sky high. In fact, adding another feather to the cap, the actress now has 2 million followers on Facebook. Fans of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actress seem to have taken offense on haters calling her out on claims of social media fanbase. The fans are making sure that Hina remains at the top of the game and have managed to establish their strength by making the official page reach 2 million count.

Hina Khan received a lot of flak recently for flaunting her follower count on social media on Bigg Boss 11. During a conversation with her co-contestants, Hina claimed that she has way more followers than Gauahar Khan. “Gauahar doesn’t have half of the half of my how many I have,” she said. While that might stand true on Facebook and Hina can be vindicated, as Gauahar only has 637 thousand fans there. But on other social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, both the actresses are equally famous if not one more than the other. We have to give Hina the benefit of doubt that she might not have meant what she said in a bad way. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan gets emotional as she hears Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai song inside the house – watch video

For now, Hina certainly remains one of the top contestants in the running for the title of Bigg Boss 11 winner. Her only strong competition inside the house seem to be Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. She was trending on Twitter with over 30k posts in her favour recently.

Hina is also being loved for her sartorial choices inside the house. Without a doubt she is one of the best dressed contestants on Bigg Boss. In fact, she doesn’t even seem to repeat her night suits. Her choice of dresses for Weekend Ka Vaar episode are just awesome.