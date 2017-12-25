Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan distracts Puneesh Sharma from performing the task inside the nomination dome – watch video

Monday is here, which means nominations for this week are not far. Bigg Boss has set up a strange task for the contestants to make sure they aren’t nominated. Hina Khan read out the instructions and from what we understood, it will be a noisy task. So Hina explained that the contestants will have to sit inside a nomination dome and spend 42 minutes. They will also have to keep a tab on time. While one will do so inside the dome, others will have to distract the person inside so that he or she doesn’t manage to complete it. Success and failure of this task will not only determine who will be nominated but also their luxury budget.

The game begins with Puneesh Sharma. The latter was earlier seen discussing this task with Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta. He seemed pretty worried about it. Akash feels it will be an easy task but Puneesh differs, Interestingly, he becomes the first person to get inside the dome. Hina was previously shown plotting how to distract the contestants and has already come up with an idea. She is seen making Puneesh really disturbed. Check out the videos right here…

Puneesh Sharma is the first contestant to enter the Nomination Dome! Find out if he gets through, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/y0KVlXuRIX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Iss hafte ke nomination task mein gharwalon ko rakhna hoga waqt par pehra! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/HmxRwiK7Vj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 25, 2017

Last weekend, Arshi Khan was eliminated from the show which came as a shocker to many as she was playing the game well. But guess the audience didn’t think so. Once out, she claimed she was upset that she was eliminated and she believes she was more entertaining than a lot of people inside the house. Well, we will know soon who all will be nominated this week.