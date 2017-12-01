Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan fans accuse the makers of being biased towards Shilpa Shinde and they have proof

Bigg Boss is in its eleventh season and we have got our top 10 contestants. It’s not very difficult for the ardent fans to figure out who will make it to the end this year. Fan clubs have been formed outside and there is a constant war that is going on social media, especially between the fans of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. While fans of Shilpa feel that she is targeting Hina inside the house, Hina’s fan followers think that the makers have already decided to make Shilpa the winner. And this time they have a strong proof.

Voot, a digital platform is where the viewers of the show can watch all the unseen videos and the full episodes too. Apart from that, there is a category named BB Extra Dose under the Bigg Boss 11 tab on the website where one can watch one to two hours long videos of the latest happenings that take place inside the house. Just like a Live feed, but not exactly that. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Did Hina Khan just LEAK a clause from her contract?

So like every day, the team of Voot put out a video under this category which was titled, BB Extra Dose: ‘Hina is jealous of other girls’. The caption of the video read, “Shilpa Shinde and Bandgi Kalra make shocking accusations against Hina Khan! Find out more in this Extra Dose.” Going by the title and the description, one can easily assume that Shilpa and Bandagi had not so nice things to say about Hina.

Surprisingly, the video was taken down from Voot sometime back. Hina fans pointed this out on Twitter:

.@BiggBoss & @justvoot has removed a video in which Shilpa & Bandgi make accusations against Hina! I don’t think we need to spell it out who they are favouring this season & planning to make her win. Please upload the video again. @rajcheerfull #HinaKhan #BB11 #FixedWinnerShilpa pic.twitter.com/7KtBXeyBXK — Hina Khan FC✨ (@TheHinaKhanFC) December 1, 2017

We tried to get in touch with the team of Voot, but they seemed clueless about the whole thing. So are the makers really being biased towards Shilpa? Well, it might just be a technical glitch, and something which has not been done on purpose. But then the confusion will come to an end only after the video is re-published on Voot.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.