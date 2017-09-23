Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan finally breaks her silence on being approached for Salman Khan’s show

With less than a month left for Indian Television’s most controversial show – Bigg Boss to return to our television screens, the excitement around contestants’ names is on an all time high. If there is one name which has been a constant with the speculators then it’s Hina Khan‘s. The actress, who rose to fame with her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently unleashing her daredevil side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Pain In Spain (Colors).

This is the first time when Hina has moved out of the Star Group and has done a full-fledged show with Colors. It is being said that the channel is keen on taking this association forward. BollywoodLife had earlier reported to you that not only is she being considered for Bigg Boss 11, which is Colors’ flagship show, but she has also been approached for another daily soap, which will be produced by Rashmi Sharma. The talented actress is said to have been roped in to portray the role of a sex-worker (Tawaif in Hindi) in the show.

While Hina hasn’t commented on Rashmi’s show yet, she has confirmed that she has no plans of taking up Bigg Boss 11. “This news is false, I don’t know from where is this coming from? I get approached for the show every year, but I’ve always turn down the offer. This time too I’ve no such plans. Going ahead if I am offered, I will deny it again,” she told Times Of India.

Hina was reportedly being offered a fat pay cheque to be a part of the reality show but clearly she isn’t interested in entering the glass-walled house. She would have been the third actor from her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to have participated in the show, if she would have given her nod. Her co-actors Karan Mehra and Rohan Mehra appeared on the show last year.