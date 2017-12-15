Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan finds support from Kushal Tandon in RO water controversy

Bigg Boss 11 is throwing up new drama every day. Last night, a fight broke out between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. This happened after Arshi Khan pointed out to Hina that Shilpa had put cold tap water in a semi-cooked dish. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress told Shilpa to ensure that she uses RO water for cooking as people have sensitive stomachs. She said it rather strongly. The clip of the same went viral in the afternoon and once again people trolled Hina for behaving like a star and being stupid. The logic, obviously, is that tap water gets boiled while cooking so all the bacteria ends there. Jokes and memes were made on Hina’s knowledge of general science or rather the lack of it. (Also Read: After Beyhadh, this is what Kushal Tandon is up to; view pics)

Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon who is an avid viewer of Bigg Boss 11 has come out in support of Hina Khan. We know that he is a fan of the show but does not comment as much. Maybe he wants to avoid the backlash and constant social media attention that Hina Khan is part of. However, he has sided with Hina Khan in her demand for RO water for cooking purposes. The actor said that the water in Lonavala was not very potable in general and stated that actors who said it was no big deal to use tap water were ones who washed their hands in Bisleri on production house's cost.

The actor has been a part of the Bigg Boss house himself and knows how is to live there. Needless to say, Hina Khan's fans have praised his words. If you actually look at it, Hina's demand for RO Water in cooking was not something offensive. It is perfectly okay considering that there is no shortage of water and a RO machine is provided in the house. Kushal is known to be a straight talking man and he has proved it again. The Beyhadh star is just back from a trip to Vaishnodevi in Jammu.