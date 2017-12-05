Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan gets emotional as she hears Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai song inside the house – watch video

What we are about to share with you has got to be one of the sweetest moments on Bigg Boss 11. As you all know popular TV actress Hina Khan is locked inside the Bigg Boss house along with several other contestants. It is the 9th week of the reality show and certainly all the housemates are missing their family, friends and life outside the house. Well, Hina was reminded of her life outside the show as she hears a song from her daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, inside the house.

Hina starred as the main protagonist, Akshara, for 8 years on the massively popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was sitting in the garden of the Bigg Boss 11 house, with Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma nearby, when she heard something familiar. A wedding taking place nearby the location of the house was playing a song from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, sound of which was feebly audible inside the house to Hina. She immidiately got emotional upon hearing it. And we don’t blame her. This must have been a heartwarming moment for her.

Hina, with tears in her eyes, shares the news with Puneesh and informs him that songs from the TV show are very popular and are often played at Indian weddings. Puneesh responds in amazement. “God! This was so nostalgic!’, utters Hina as the song fades out. Check out the full video video on Voot.

This Godsend moment alone should be enough to give Hina the energy to survive the remainder of the week. And of course then there is the love of her and her show’s ardent fans that will take her a long way. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been told that they are nominated for evictions this week. While the truth is that no contestants will be evicted from the house this weekend. Instead the supposedly evicted contestant will enter a secret room from where they will keep an eye on the house.

