Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan is already crying thinking about Luv Tyagi’s elimination

We are less than three weeks away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11. However, either Priyank Sharma or Luv Tyagi will be out of the race come weekend despite coming so close to the trophy. While we are waiting for host Salman Khan to return to our TV screens to host yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11, and also announce the eliminations, Hina Khan, who is quite close to Luv is already crying thinking about Luv’s eviction from Bigg Boss 11. In an unseen video that is published on Voot today, we can see Luv and Hina talking to each other, while Akash Dadlani is at the dinner table eating his meal.

Akash tells both of them if Priyank leaves, it will get really difficult for Vikas Gupta to stay in the house without him even if it's for two weeks. Luv responds by saying that he is more scared more than Vikas is. Akash immediately tells him that he has Hina atleast and Luv replies, "chal na, Hina se kaun baat kar raha hai? (Who is talking to Hina?)." Hina feels a little bad and tells Luv it was very mean of him to say something like this. She tells him that if he goes she will start crying as she will be alone in this house.

They get back to their jokes as Hina tells him that she will get her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, whom she calls ‘Ro’ to beat him once he is out of the house. Luv tells her that he is not scared of anyone, and they both started making fun of each others’ epiglottis. These are two are very weird, we have to admit.

Who do you think will be axed from Bigg Boss 11 this weekend – Priyank or Luv?