Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan is SHOCKED to know that Luv Tyagi has a gun license

Bigg Boss 11 is getting more dramatic by the day. However, what is more interesting is some of the unseen footage. In one of them we can see Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma having a chat. They talk about how their lives will change once they are out of the house. Both are Delhi residents and it seems, live quite close by. Puneesh is seen telling Luv that people will be crazy on seeing them. They decide to make an outing together. Luv says let us go to the Galleria Mall, which is close to Puneesh's place. To this, Puneesh says crowds will go wild. They talk about smoking and drinking together. Hina says now Puneesh will call you out being a neighbour and both of you will be heading to the clubs.

Puneesh asks Luv if he has a license. He answers in the affirmative. Hina Khan does not understand what are they talking about? Later, she gets it that they are talking about a gun license. She is quite shocked. Puneesh tells her that it is not unusual for people to have arms licenses in Delhi, which is considered to be an unsafe city. Scared, Hina Khan says she will not go anywhere with these boys. Puneesh tells her that she will be safe with them. Hina is very shocked to know this and asks Luv is no one stops him. He says his dad objects and that he had fired his first shot at a friend's farmhouse in Delhi. He says he has a great aim and a firm grip but shivered after firing his first shot ever. Hina is stunned. Just click here to watch the whole video….

To which, Puneesh says it is not uncommon in Delhi to fire guns on celebratory occasions. He also says that the IG of Police is his neighbour and he has never objected. He says people do fire shots in the air on celebratory occasions in Delhi. Well, these boys are badass and how.