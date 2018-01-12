Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan – Luv Tyagi – Priyank, Vikas Gupta – Arshi Khan – which friendship will last beyond the show?

Bigg Boss 11 has been a momentous show in many respects. The social media following of the show has been unprecedented and the level of involvement that fan clubs have shown in the game and their favourite contestants is immense. This has happened to the housemates who were all one of a kind. The friendships inside the house have been the highlight of the season. We had brothers like Puneesh Sharma – Akash Dadlani – Vikas Gupta as three musketeers like Luv Tyagi – Priyank Sharma – Hina Khan. The duo of #Luvina of course made us tizzy with their intense chemistry and cute nok-jhoks! As the season comes to a close, here is a look at the best friendships in the house…

Puneesh Sharma – Akash Dadlani

The owner of Playboy club in Delhi, Puneesh Sharma was friends with only a few people inside the house. His closest friendship was with Akash Dadlani. They used to sleep, eat and enjoy in the Jacuzzi together. He has invited Akash over to Delhi on many occasions. Of course, Akash’s mom felt that Puneesh did not support him as much after he trimmed off his hair for the Delhi lad. Puneesh made friends with Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta on the show. He was one of the players who did not form a strong camp from the start and slowly built his relations.

Luv Tyagi – Hina Khan – Priyank Sharma

The unseen videos on Voot.com are full of cute videos between Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. They were indeed the three musketeers of the show. Hina has ragged Luv mercilessly on the show. It was one of the most genuine friendships on the show. They argued, fought, played and spent all their time in each other’s company. The gang wants to go on a vacation together now. Yes, Priyank and Luv had fights with Hina but they sorted out issues without eviction.

Vikas Gupta – Arshi Khan

This was one of the unlikely friendships of the year. Vikas Gupta got some relief from Arshi Khan when Shilpa was harassing him in the initial days. Later, after Arshi’s fall out with Shilpa, they bonded well. The Begum of Bhopal was distressed when she was taunted on getting Khairat Ki Captaincy. Vikas consoled her and wiped her tears. We have a feeling their friendship will continue for some time.

Shilpa Shinde – Puneesh Sharma

This is one of the latest friendships in the house. Puneesh won over Shilpa after he defended her after the kitchen controversy involving Hina Khan and RO water. He also spoke up in support during the media meet hailing her hard work inside the house. He also apologised after the Museum task and said he is like a big sister. We have seen many conversations between them.

Arshi Khan – Shilpa Shinde

The two women became friends instantly but had a massive fall-out too. Many feel that Arshi’s bad-mouthing of Shilpa on the show got her eliminated. Anyways, they apologised and have promised to have a strong bond forever.

We are sure millions will get withdrawal symptoms once Bigg Boss ends. But do let us know which friendship do you adore the most? Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…