Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan mimics the Maharashtrian accent of Shilpa Shinde’s fans – watch video!

The Mall Task was the biggest shock of the year in this Bigg Boss 11. Celebs Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were taken to Vashi’s Inorbit Mall where their fans arrived in large numbers. Luv Tyagi was also there and lost out because of this move of Bigg Boss as per his fans. Now, in a video shared by a fan Vikas and Hina are discussing how Shilpa has the regional advantage being a Maharashtrian. Funnily, Hina says that Shilpa’s fans were shouting ‘Silpa’ ‘Silpa’ in the mall. She says it was the typical Maharashtrian accent that rang in the air. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan has a fan girl moment as Sidharth Malhotra walks inside the house; watch video!)

Now, Shilpa is pronounced as Shilpa in Marathi as there is proper usage of ‘Sh’ in the lingo. We guess it might be the screams of some other community groups. Vikas says the locational advantage does matter and if the voting happened at a mall in Delhi, Luv would get lot more votes. We cannot help but agree more on it.

@bollywood_life Hina Khan mocking Maharashtrians by the way they speak – “Silpa Silpa” and also Shilpa’s fans! #BB11 pic.twitter.com/VeWo9sboxQ — ~Vinci~⚡️💥 (@vinci1203) January 6, 2018

Konse Maharashtra main rehti Hain wo.. Btw I am Marathi and I never heard anyone pronounce Shilpa as Silpa.. Hina ke dimag main shayad chemical locha hua Hain#BB11 — Punit Khaire (@khaire_punit) January 7, 2018

This lady is staying in Maharashtra since years and built her career here has issue with Maharashtrians suddenly. This is real Insecurity. BTW #ShilpaShinde is all over India @eyehinakhan .kahin bhi jake dekhlo — Naziya Dusgikar (@NaziyaRDusgikar) January 7, 2018

Bhai kisi state ka naam mat lo , hum sab 1 hai

Hum sab indian shilpa ji ke saath hai — Raj Alok (@RajAlok15) January 7, 2018

Needless to say, some people are upset at the regional card being thrown up now. As per buzz, the final fight is between the two ladies. Vikas Gupta is on the third place. Shilpa has won maximum hearts and become the only contestant to get maximum tweets in the history of the game. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…