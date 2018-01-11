Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan praises Ravi Dubey in front of Vikas Gupta, calls him an ‘intelligent man’

Bigg Boss 11 is in its final leg. We see a small conversation between Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani. They discuss that they are tolerating each other because it is last few days in the house. Hina Khan calls Vikas a boring person. She goes on to narrate how Rocky Jaiswal is the perfect boyfriend who is up for a movie any time. She also recounts the time they spent in Barcelona. Hina says that her boyfriend and Ravi Dubey would have the longest conversations while she would be left alone. Hearing this, Vikas says they are intelligent while Hina is quite dumb. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s father urges people to vote for his daughter; watch video)

Further on, Hina Khan praises Ravi Dubey calling him a very intelligent person. She says he has immense knowledge about religion and philosophy. She says whatever he says has a deep meaning. Hina says that Vikas and he have the same thought process. And she praises him as a good human being. Vikas also agrees and says that Ravi is one of the finest gentlemen in the industry. We feel that he will be happy to hear this. Hina also says that Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are not as great conversationalists as Ravi.

Earlier on the show, the actress had spoken about how she succeeded in Khatron Ke Khiladi as she was mentally stronger than Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani. The actors' friends did not like this comment. Ravi Dubey also wrote a note on it. He was also critical when he heard that Hina's hair was pulled by fans in the mall.