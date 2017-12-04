Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra declared as the most annoying contestants by fans

Every year a set of people are chosen to get locked inside the Bigg Boss house for over 100 days. Some of them turn out to be bitchy, while some are naive. And then there are the most annoying ones. This year it’s no different. Since we have been following the show diligently, it wasn’t difficult for us to put few of them in the category of irritating housemates. We picked Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi together. Now the problem was to select one from these three, who takes annoying to another level. That is when we asked you, our readers to help us out and find that punchable contestant of Bigg Boss 11. And it’s surprising that the fans too couldn’t decide as the results are out, and Hina and Puneesh-Bandgi have tied in the poll. Damn!

As we told you when we ran the poll, Hina is loud and that is not what bothers fans. It’s her thing of lying through her teeth that annoys a huge set of fans. Who would have thought that Hina, who played a very naive character on a TV show for eight long years will turn out to be exactly the opposite. Agreed, we didn’t want to be her that calm and composed, but with every passing day, she managed to lose fans because of her overall behaviour inside the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan has a soft spot for Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan, feel fans

As for Puneesh and Bandgi, again the problem was not that they played the cliched love card to get ahead in the game. The issue was that they made the show cringe-worthy with their snogging sessions every single night. It’s a family show at the end of the day, still they ignored all of that and continued to get naughty under the sheets. In fact, host Salman Khan indirectly warned them to put an end to their make-out sessions since their respective families are watching the show too, but nope, that didn’t happen. Plus the fact that Bandgi supported Puneesh in all his wrong-doings inside the house further irked the viewers.

Anyway, now that Bandgi got eliminated last night, it will be interesting to see how Puneesh will survive on Bigg Boss 11.