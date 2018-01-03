Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi want to go on a trip together after the finale! Egypt, Ladakh or Goa – can you help them choose?

Bigg Boss 11 is two weeks shy of its finale. The contestants who have been locked inside the house for three months sure can use some fresh air and some relaxation time. Well, seems like there is something on Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma’s minds. In an unseen video, available on Voot, the trio is planning to go on a trip together once they are done with the show. That is so incredibly relatable. Right? We all have planned post-exam trips with our friends at some point in out life.

Hina, Puneesh and Luv are sitting across the dining table when this idea of going on a trip together strikes them. They begin contemplating the destinations that they can explore. First, they think of going to Leh-Laddakh. Hina is excited for the plan as she reveals her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is dying to go there. Puneesh says that the last prince of Laddakh is his close friend and he could arrange a nice trip there. Then they talk about if they should settle for a Goa trip. Hina then suggests that they should actually go for an abroad trip. They, then, talk about Egypt as their potential holiday destination. While Puneesh seems excited about it, Luv seems reluctant. Reason? His dad won’t give him that much money. Puneesh hints that he must have enough money now that he is on Bigg Boss. To which Luv reminds him that he has told him already how less he is being paid for his tenure on the reality show. Well, we hope that Luv is able to earn enough money after the show that he won’ have to think twice about taking foreign trips. Check out the video by following this link.