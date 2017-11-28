Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan puts chilly powder in Bandagi Kalra’s eyes, Akash Dadlani waxes Hiten Tejwani’s legs

Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 was one of the most explosive one so far. Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani, who haven’t been on good terms with each other since past couple of days got into a nasty argument again. It got so ugly that Puneesh ended up throwing his chappal at Akash. Not just that, Puneesh is so pissed that he promised Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma that he will break Akash’s head and leave the show. On the other hand, Hina Khan and Arshi Khan had separate arguments with Shilpa Shinde.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the viewers of Bigg Boss 11 are going to witness more drama in the upcoming episode, thanks to the latest luxury budget task wherein the housemates have been divided into Lilliputians and Giants. One by one, a contestant from Lilliputians have to lie on a platform and tied with a rope. The Giants have to make the lives of the team members of Lilliputians a living hell, so that they give up and quit the task. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra or Luv Tyagi – who should be evicted this week? Vote!

It is during this that, Hina, who is in team Giants decided to cross all limits and put chilly powder in Bandagi Kalra’s eyes. Not just that, she even threatened to cut Bandagi’s hair. On the other hand, Akash Dadlani decided to use wax strips as he waxed Hiten’s legs. All of this was shown in the promo of the upcoming episode that was aired after last night’s telecast.

Well, we can tell that this task is not going to be for the faint-hearted. The contestants are going to cross all the limits in this one, we are sure of it.