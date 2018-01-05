Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan says “Luv Tyagi has disappointed his fans”! What do you think?

Cracks have started to appear in what we thought would be an everlasting friendship. Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi have started fighting like cats and dogs on Bigg Boss 11, as the season nears its finale. In the next episode, you will see Luv claim that Hina has spent most of the time resting on the bed in this season. Hina, soon enough, will hit back and say that he has disappointed his fans.

It is true that we all are surprised Luv has survived this show against the likes of popular celebs like Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani. The fact has also given Luv a boost of confidence. In a new task, contestants will be made to debate with other contestants as to where they went wrong on the show. When Luv will be on the hot seat, Hina will accuse him of straining his friendship with her and going against her. She will add that Luv Tyagi “has disappointed his fans” and that they must regret saving him so far. Now, this might just be the hostility, born during the mountain task, talking. But do you think Hina makes a valid point?

Has Luv Tyagi disappointed his fans by going against Hina Khan?

Luv Tyagi won’t be the only friend Hina Khan had a fall out with. Earlier, she and Priyank Sharma also stopped talking to each other after an argument. Priyank went back to being friends with Vikas Gupta before his eviction from the house.

As for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Hina and Luv have both been nominated along with Vikas and Shilpa. Let us see who gets eliminated from the show this time. Bigg Boss 11 finale is set to air on January 14, 2018. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.