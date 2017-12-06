Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan says she is jealous of this actress

Hina Khan has managed to irk quite a few people in the outside world, thanks to her statements on Bigg Boss 11. And it’s because of that, she has emerged to be one of the controversial contestants on the show. Few weeks back, Hansika Motwani called her out on Twitter for her demeaning comments on South Indian actresses. Then it was Gauahar Khan, who slammed her when Hina claimed that the Bigg Boss 7 winner doesn’t even have half the followers as her, which of course is not true. Obviously, Hina hasn’t realised the repercussions of her statements. Now she has said something about another actress and how she is jealous of her. We are talking about Mona Singh.

In an unseen video that was published on Voot few days back, Hina can be seen talking to Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. Hina is counting the dates with both of them and tells that she will wish her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer, Rajan Shahi since it’s his birthday. Then she informs them that her mentor, Romesh Kalra’s birthday is the next day. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Meet the dogs and cats who have more followers than Hina Khan on Instagram

During this conversation, she tells them how Romesh used to always tease her that Mona is the number one actress, while she is at number two. And till now he continues to say her that. She further reveals to them that she met Mona while she was promoting her show, India Banega Manch on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Hina was one of the contestants), she told her that she is jealous of her because for the past eight years that she has been in the industry, she has always heard that she is a bit behind her.

Of course, she is saying all of this in a positive way, and surely, Mona too wouldn’t feel bad about this.