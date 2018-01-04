Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta came to a mall to appeal for votes and you won’t believe the utter chaos that ensued

Four of the remaining Bigg Boss 11 contestants stepped out of the house as a part of a task to appeal for the votes. You see, this week’s eviction will be based on live in-person voting by fans as opposed to regular voting through Voot and SMS. My colleague, Vinod Talreja, and I had the bright idea to cover the process in person. Oh God! The horror!

I was also there last year when Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar were brought out of the Bigg Boss 10 house for a similar task to the same mall. I had a tough time believing the fanfare that I witnessed for them. But that year’s turnout was a kid’s birthday party as compared to this year’s attendance by fans. There was hardly any space to place a foot in the main corridor of the mall where the task was set up. But it makes no difference if I didn’t anticipate the tsunami of fans that would be there, but it makes a world of a difference that show-runners din’t either. Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most successful seasons in the past few years and makers should have definitely estimated the number of fans who would be showing up.

First off, Shilpa, Luv, Vikas and Hina should thank their stars that they have cultivated such a huge, loving army of fans who’d stand for hours in a massive crowd just to get a glimpse of them. Then they should thank their stars that things did not go haywire (at least not as much as they could have). Because, trust me, there was a potential for a riot or a stampede at the mall. The worst that happened during the task was that some fans managed to break the super-weak barricade and get close to the contestants, and one fan managed to pull Hina’s hair.

Watch fans trying to break the enclosure in the video below



The fans, being fans, were trying their best to get close to the enclosure- where the contestant were stationed – and while doing so were being pushed around violently by the limited security guards present. The premises of the mall was certainly not enough to accommodate the number of fans. God forbid, but it was a disaster in the making.

Watch security guards misbehaving with fans here:



Hundreds of fans were leaning against the escalators in the mall, which could have given up to the wieght at any point in time. At least thrice, a stationary escalator started moving, with hundreds of fans on it, resulting in all of them falling down. The sight was no less than a scene straight out of a Final Destination movie. And such crazy fans, that this didn’t stop them from climbing the escalator again. I would have ran for my life had I been on that escalator.

The least that the showrunners could have done was to arrange for a good speaker system to make announcements. The one they had was hardly audible. It is hard to put in words what a sheer chaos was this task that was held at Inorbit Mall, Vashi. Certainly, it is not the place where an event of this stature should be organised. Hope the mall and the showrunners take this as a lesson. But I doubt, the mall got their publicity while the channel got the best video footage to run to gain TRP. And that is all that they seem to care about. Had they genuinely cared about their customers and viewers, better arrangement would have been in place.

With Mumbai still getting over the tragedies that were Kamla Mills fire and Elphinstone Road stampede, Bigg Boss 11 task at Inorbit Mall was inches away from making a disaster and headlines for all the wrong reasons. Makes me wonder if this is all that is there to our responsibility towards the city! To say ‘Thank God nothing happened’ and move on till something happens?