Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan should go to the secret room this weekend, say fans!

Viewers of Bigg Boss 11 were surprised when Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani landed in the danger zone this week. This time, the contestants had to save one contestant instead of nominating. Since nobody saved Luv Tyagi and Akash, they were nominated for evictions. However, Vikas Gupta being the captain of the house got a special power wherein he had to save someone between Luv and Akash and replace him with one contestant from the safe lot. He saved Luv and nominated Shilpa because he knew that Akash doesn’t stand a chance in front of her. However, he doesn’t know that no one from Shilpa and Akash will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 as the voting lines are closed this week.

Ardent fans of the show will know that whenever something like this happens, the makers have something planned to shock the viewers. If it goes the classic way, then host Salman Khan might send one contestant to a secret room this weekend. We decided to make the job of the creative team of the show a bit easier, by asking you, our readers that who should get that golden opportunity. The choices were between Shilpa, Akash (since they both are nominated) and Hina Khan (because we thought that her entry and then exit from the room will cause havoc). And well, fans have agreed with us as they too want to see Hina keep an eye on her co-contestants from the secret room. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan says she is jealous of this actress

Well, it’s only a wait of few more days to find out if at all anyone will make way to the secret room, and if yes, who will that be. Or do the show runners have something else up their sleeves this time? The wait for this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11 is just getting difficult.