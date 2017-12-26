Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan was not nominated despite discussing nominations, reveals Arshi Khan – watch video

Remember when everybody except Hina Khan were nominated in the Bigg Boss 11 house? It was a shocker for everyone after they had been nominated for discussing nominations in the house beforehand. Hina was apparently the only one who did not discuss it with anyone because of which she was the only safe contestant last week. Arshi Khan got eliminated this weekend and it was more shocking for her than for us. In a video interview, Arshi revealed that she was shocked when Hina wasn’t nominated that week since she had also discussed nominations beforehand. According to Arshi, Hina had told her that she wants to nominate Puneesh Sharma that particular week.

Now that’s quite shocking a revelation! Arshi has also spoken about her equations with Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani and Vikas Gupta. She also said that Hina is one of the most selfish contestants in the house. Speaking about the contestant, she told TOI, “She thinks very highly of herself and has this attitude that we all are losers in front of her. She used to always boast about herself of wearing branded clothes and working in the industry for 8 years. I think usko toh dhakke maar ke show se bahar nikal dena chahiye. But unfortunately, she will make it to the finale. She is playing a very dirty game. Hina used to take 3 hours to get ready during weekend ka vaar and wore all rented clothes. Imagine she came with so much planning.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Will Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan offend the padosis instead of making them laugh? Watch video and find out)

Coming back to Arshi’s revelation about Hina not getting nominated for the week, watch this video to find out what Arshi has to say!

Arshi says that even Hina had discussed nominations with her (when BB nominated 7 hms as a punishment) still BB saved her, why is BB suddenly trying to protect Hina’s image? change in their plan? #BB11 #BiggBoss11 @bollywood_life @tellychakkar @PinkvillaTelly pic.twitter.com/esn70bIrax — A. 🎬 (@kyoonkii) December 26, 2017

We are as shocked as you are! Though we didn’t really see Hina discussing anything with anyone in that episode, we’re wondering if what Arshi just revealed is true or not. Arshi is also rooting for Vikas to go on and win the show. She spoke very highly of him in every interview that she has given. But what are your thoughts on Arshi’s revelation? Do you think the makers were being unfair? Tell us what you feel in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.