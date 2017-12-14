Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s big lie about discussing Arshi Khan’s bra exposed – watch shocking video

Hina Khan’s stint on Bigg Boss 11 has turned out to be quite controversial. Her demeaning remarks on a few people in the outside world and her knack of lying through her teeth has landed her in the bad books of a lot of viewers. However, her co-contestants, who were unaware about Hina and her lies finally got to see the truth, quite literally. So as a part of a task, Arshi Khan, who is the captain of the house got an opportunity to see some unseen footage where she was a topic of discussion. Along with Arshi, two other contestants also got the same privilege, however, it was upon Arshi to pick those two people. She selected Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan.

The first clip that she was shown was of when Hina along with Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi discussed about the colour of Arshi’s bra. This incident happened few weeks back when the four were in the bedroom and so was Arshi, who wore a nude coloured bra. Hina told Priyank, Benafsha and Luv that Arshi wore that bra on purpose, suggesting that she wanted to grab eyeballs. However, during the BB Court task, when Vikas called out Hina for discussing about Arshi’s inner garments in front of Priyank and Luv, she outright denied it and said that Priyank and Luv were never there when she discussed it.

Check out the sneak peek right here:

Of course, since viewers saw it, they didn’t believe Hina’s lie, and now that the truth is out in front of Arshi too, we can’t wait to see how Hina reacted when Arshi confronted her. Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 is surely going to be very dramatic.