Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal reveals his Christmas is not merry this year

While Hina Khan is playing the game wisely and smartly inside the house, her fans are showing their unconditional support. There is also someone else who is giving her his undying love and support. He is Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. He took to Instagram to reveal that this Christmas is not merry for him at all. He writes, “The memories of 2014| 2015| 2016 of this day with you @realhinakhan m sure you are missing them too. 2017 Is not as merry as it was all these last years but Christmas or Diwali it will be no less once we are together again. It will be a new day , a new time and indeed a New Year #StayStorngGirl#EveryDayisChristmasWithYou#MissYoumyLove.” He shared along with it a few pictures with Hina which are a proof of what their relationship is all about.

Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel snaps back at Rocky Jaiswal after he accuses him of trolling Hina Khan

When we spoke to Rocky Jaiswal to know if Bigg Boss was a wrong career move for Hina, he had showed his support for her. He said, “None of us really think that it has caused any sort of damage to Hina’s image! Hina’s image as well as her career is way bigger than just one show that she does! Of course the show and journey both are very important! It will surely add onto her personal growth as a human being. But it isn’t the definition of her career. So we don’t think its going to be a conclusion or bad spot on her image honestly. Ultimately Hina is going to come across as a shining and positive personality from this show.” Now isn’t that’s what boyfriends do? Show support all the time… Rocky is such an ideal life partner for anyone. Check out his post right here…

The two have come out publicly this year sharing romantic and lovey-dovey posts on social media. Rocky and Hina’s Insta accounts were flooded with their pictures from Spain and Scotland. They have a partnership business as well doing events in India and abroad. Rocky’s actual name is Jaywant Jaiswal and he was the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for many years where he met Hina.