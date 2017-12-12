Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s stylish nightwear will make you forget Arshi Khan’s lacy nighties – view pics

Hina Khan is cooking up a storm inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But keeping her controversial statements or fights aside, the actress is actually known as the style icon in the house for all the right reasons. In fact, Rohan Mehra told her that she has become a style icon outside when he entered the house to meet the contestants. She manages to look fantastic for every weekend episode. Though a lot of times, Shilpa Shinde even commented on how she takes hours on her makeup and to get ready. Well, we’re not at all complaining. She does look stunning.

But there is something else that has caught our attention. Not just the clothes she wears on a regular day or for the weekend but Hina’s nightwear is also damn stylish. We got some pictures of the actress’ nightwear and you’ll agree with us when we say that they’re must haves in your wardrobe. Arshi Khan’s lacy nighties were the hottest topics of discussion in the house. But we think Hina’s nightwear should definitely be spoken about. Well, for our benefit, Hina’s team actively posts pictures of her looks from the house with details so you know where to get them. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: We know why Hina Khan looks so stylish on Salman Khan’s show)

Check out some of these pictures from Hina’s wardrobe inside the house right here.

Dance your heart out so that you don’t regret later in life @realhinakhan has it made it a daily practice 😁 Night suit by: @piu_snooze #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

Dance is the hidden language of the soul ❤️ #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan Night suit: @why_so_chic A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

Which one is your favourite hairstyle of @realhinakhan ? Open hair, bun or pony 😍 We love all of them equally ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Night suit by: @aashi_collection #TeamHinaKhan #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 5, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Live, love, laugh 😍😍😍 Night suit by: @Papillonnightwear Layer by @Dream_fashion4U #TeamHinaKhan #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:49am PST

♥️ Nightwear @thepixiefly #TeamHinaKhan #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

The sun shines brighter seeing @realhinakhan’s expressions and cute dance moves.. Nightsuit by: @thepixiefly #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

Focused, intelligent, motivated and oh so cute @realhinakhan 😍 Nightsuit by : @Papillonnightwear #HKlookbook #ShadesOfHina #TeamHinaKhan A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:51am PST

And some more.

Hina has been one of the most controversial contestants in the house and mostly for always forgetting what she has said like 2 minutes ago. But she does have a strong fan base. Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, who recently proposed to her inside the house, has been one of her pillars outside the house constantly defending and supporting her. Coming back to Hina’s stylish wardrobe, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.