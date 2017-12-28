Bigg Boss 11: Hina – Rocky and Puneesh – Bandgi’s reunion are the most romantic moments of the day – watch video

Just what we expected at the end of the ongoing Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task. Romance, reunions and all the good feels that this show can give us. Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma get to meet the loves of their lives at the end of the task and its damn romantic. In fact, Puneesh doesn’t even let go of Bandgi, he hugs her so tightly and keeps kissing her. Puneesh was already eager to meet Bandgi and she even gave him a special birthday surprise in the house. Shilpa Shinde and others have to literally persuade him to let them meet Bandgi, too, after he refuses to leave her.

Hina got lucky twice this season since she met Rocky twice on the show. But this time, she is all smiles and doesn’t cry like she did the last time. She even asks Rocky to throw her a big party that involves her favourite flowers once she comes back. She asks him to give her regards to her parents and that she misses them a lot. These two were the most romantic moments of the day, if you ask us since everyone else will get to meet someone from their family today. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi mimics Shilpa Shinde and her reaction is EPIC – watch video)

Watch the video of their reunion right here.

The #BB11 house is filled with emotions! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch Puneesh & Bandgi reunite! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/6J2iroPfbn — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 28, 2017

Rocky even assures her that she can win the show. Well, we kind of know why the contestants are more happy than teary eyed to meet their loved ones this time. Since the show will end in just a couple of weeks, they are counting days and looking forward to spending more time with them after the show. Akash Dadlani, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta will meet their mothers, too, and it’s damn emotional. But coming back to all the romance, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.