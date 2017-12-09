Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani gets a special surprise inside the house and it will melt your heart – watch video

Salman Khan has the sweetest surprise for Hiten Tejwani in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. We saw in last night’s episode how Hiten met his wife Gauri Pradhan in the house. He got all emotional and hugged her. She couldn’t stop herself from crying since she met him after such a long time. But in tonight’s episode, Hiten will actually meet his kids in the house. Salman will ask Puneesh Sharma to go fetch something from the store room as a part of a task and Puneesh gets surprised looking at Hiten’s kids. Hiten runs to hug his kids and gets really emotional.

It’s the best thing to watch, honestly. Hiten is one contestant who has managed to stay inside the house for so long without stirring up a controversy. Him and Gauri are such couple goals, we can’t even describe it. Even Salman couldn’t stop smiling at Hiten’s reunion with his kids. Tonight’s episode is going to be one emotional ride for the audience. This is, so far, one of our favourite reunions in the house. Every contestant had a close family member or friend visiting them in the house recently and looks like Hiten hit the lottery since he got to meet his wife and kids. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan has a showdown with Hina Khan inside the house)

Check out this video of Hiten with his kids right here. We’re sure it’s going to melt your heart.

.@tentej gets a sweet surprise from Bigg Boss. Find out more tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/81n8gW9sAe — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017

Isn't this the sweetest? Hiten was in the news recently after Hina Khan lashed out at him for listening to Vikas Gupta during a task. When we got in touch with Gauri, she told us exclusively, "I always ask Hiten to be a leader in life. It was not related to Bigg Boss 11 in particular. As far as Hina Khan is concerned, I do not know her as a person. I feel one should not comment on her seeing her behaviour inside the house. You get frustrated inside. Of course, you should know how to control yourself as it is national television. I guess some people cannot control their anger. Hina would not behave like that in other circumstances."