Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani gives it back to Hina Khan for accusing him of following Vikas Gupta’s footsteps in the funniest way

Gauri Pradhan entered the Bigg Boss 11 twice last night to motivate Hiten Tejwani and advised him to stand up for himself. The actor is going to do just that in tonight’s episode in the funniest way. In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will give the contestants a task of naming their top three contestants who must get out of the competition. There will be a board with everybody’s name on it and contestants have to pick up the cardboard face of the contestant they want out and stick it on the board. It’s quite an interesting task and Hiten makes it funnier.

Hina Khan takes Hiten’s name stating that he is following Vikas Gupta’s instructions blindly and not playing his own game. When it’s Hiten’s turn, he takes Hina’s name and says that he is doing so because Vikas asked him to. Everybody bursts out laughing at Hiten’s sarcasm and reason behind him voting against Hina. Even Hina gives a smile for the sake of formality. Considering how sensitive the actress is, we’re sure she is going to fight about what Hiten said and make a mountain of a molehill. Hina is known to get offended easily on the show. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani gets a special surprise inside the house and it will melt your heart – watch video)

To add to all the excitement, the cast of Fukrey Returns also enter the house with a task for the contestants. They will come with a set of questions for each contestant where they will be asked to choose between two options. Hina is being asked to choose between Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Wow that’s a toughie. The most interesting part is Hiten’s where he is asked whom will he marry between Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde. Hiten picks Arshi and everybody starts hooting with excitement.

Check out this video right here.

Tonight’s episode is really important since Akash Dadlani or Shilpa might get evicted. There are also reports suggesting that Akash or Shilpa might be sent to a secret room and no real eliminations will happen tonight. If eliminations do happen, everybody is quite certain that Akash will be the one to leave since Shilpa has a huge fan following. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.