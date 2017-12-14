Bigg Boss 11: “How can one be so thankless”, Suyyash Rai lashes out at Hina Khan for her comments on Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan’s heated argument with Shilpa Shinde over her cooking methods in the Bigg Boss 11 house has been the talk of the day. Be it trolling Hina for asking Shilpa to use RO water while cooking or be it slamming her for having such high standards, twitter is at it! Former Bigg Boss contestant, Suyyash Rai, also tweeted expressing his disappointment with the actress. The actor/ singer said that every time he makes an effort to not think anything negative about Hina, she does something to change his mind. Well, we’re with him on this one. He also requested Shilpa to leave the kitchen so everyone else understands what a difficult job it is.

Suyyash tweeted saying, “Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something!!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti…Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega. How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday really bad #BB11”. This won’t be the first time someone has criticised Shilpa over her cooking or cooking methods, in this case. Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan have also done this before. In fact, it was Arshi who told Hina about Shilpa using tap water while cooking their meals. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina forbids Shilpa from using tap water while cooking and Twitterati can’t stop laughing)

Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something 👏🏻👏🏻 !!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti…Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega.l

How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday 💔 really bad #BB11 https://t.co/FvUVtd2MIw — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) December 14, 2017

Watch the video of Hina and Shilpa’s argument right here.

.@eyehinakhan gets upset over Shilpa Shinde’s cooking methods. Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to catch all the entertainment. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/VDQSPwfIHw — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 14, 2017

Twitter had a field day making memes and jokes about Hina’s obsession with RO water. But we totally agree with Suyyash on this. Shilpa was also quite surprised with Hina’s condition and behaviour. We wonder if Hina and Arshi will be able to manage the kitchen perfectly since Shilpa has announced that it’s her last day in the kitchen today. Coming back to Suyyash’s tweet, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.