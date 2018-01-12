Bigg Boss 11: If you think #Pungi is funny, wait till you find out what Hina, Luv, Vikas and Shilpa’s hashtags are

Bigg Boss 11 will end soon. We are still thinking as to what will we do once that’s over. We mean, if we are watching the episodes at 10 pm on weekdays and spending the weekends with Salman Khan, the rest of the time we are mulling over who was right or wrong. So we don’t know what will happen to our debates and discussions once Bigg Boss goes off air. But what we will miss the most is people’s reaction on the various acts of the contestants on the show. More so, when we will not get to laugh at the many hashtags that were doing the rounds when the season was on. If you think #Pungi is all that people could come up with, you are hugely mistaken. These new combos will make you laugh till you drop.

Let’s begin with the obvious, #Pungi. It was the combo of Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. Their romance inside the house was quite steamy. They were stuck to each other like glue and provided a lot of moments for people to coin this weirdly sounding hashtag. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11 finale: Salman Khan’s designer, Ashley Rebello reveals his look for the big night)

#Luvina

This is for Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan. They have been great friends inside the house even though they got into altercations at times. Towards the end of it, they even started distancing themselves from each other. The triad of Priyank, Luv and Hina were thought as the powerful three in the house. But guess after Hina assumed that Luv has a crush on her, this hashtag became even more popular, although Luv had no such inclination.

#Shikas

This goes for Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. There were rumours that they were supposed to get married inside. Did that start this weird hashtag?

#Shilpians

Those who are in love or are favouring Shilpa Shinde, proudly call themselves Shilpians. We don’t know why would someone do that to themselves, but clearly, her fans feel obliged to do so.

#Priluvhina

This was for Priyank, Luv and Hina’s superb friendship. They were the powerful trio, who were scheming and plotting so accurately that it seemed, for a while, that these three will secure a place in the finale. Only if life was that easy and predictable…

#Shilpawinninghearts

We don’t know if Shilpa won her hearts for real or not, but her fans were convinced she did. Shilpians, as they are called, are in love with her for anything and everything.