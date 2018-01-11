Bigg Boss 11: Instagram fans pick Hina Khan over Shilpa Shinde as the winner of Salman Khan’s show

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 will take place this Sunday (January 14) and out of the 19 contestants that set foot inside the house, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma have managed to become the four finalists.The winner will be announced this Sunday (January 14). At this stage, fans of Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Puneesh are making sure that their favourite contestant comes out of the house as the winner. Going by the voting trend on social media, Shilpa is leading with a huge margin.

But surprisingly that is not the case on our official Instagram page. So we decided to run a poll and asked our followers to pick between Shilpa and Hina. We expected Shilpa to beat Hina here too, like she has been doing on all the other polls. However, in our Instagram poll, Hina has received the 56 per cent of votes, while Shilpa has 44 per cent. Check out the screenshot right here: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: If Hina Khan replaced WhatsApp emojis, this is what your phone would look like – view pics

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, all the evicted contestants will re-unite. There are some dance performances in store for the viewers. In fact, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani have already started rehearsing for their act, as we told you that the two will be doing a sexy act. And then there is Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, who will share the stage with Salman Khan as they will promote their upcoming film, Padman. How excited are you for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned for all the latest update on the show.