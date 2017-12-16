Bigg Boss 11 is a huge success on the TRP charts – here’s how!

Bigg Boss 11 is proving to be one rocking season. The TRPs of this season have been great as compared to what we saw in the last couple of seasons. The show has been in the top 10 and the maximum slide it saw was to the 12th place. People would argue that the late time slot is working against the show but this season has proved that given the right dose of entertainment, drama, romance and fights, it can get viewership in any time slot. From Shilpa Shinde – Vikas Gupta’s ugly fights, Hina Khan’s shenanigans, the steamy romance of Bandgi Kalra – Puneesh Sharma, all the contestants have contributed for the show. (Also Read: BARC Report Week 49: Bigg Boss 11 retains its place in top 10 while Kumkum Bhagya is the numero uno show)

The inaugural episode got a viewership of 6.3 million impressions as compared to the premier episode of 2016, which was at 5.9 million impressions. This was almost 7 percent higher. The show got the biggest opening viewership for any non-fiction show this year after Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Colors has firmly established its position as the No.1 channel in urban and semi-urban areas due to Bigg Boss 11. As per a report in Exchange4media.com, the weekday episodes have almost 30 per cent more viewership than that of episodes in season 10. The team at Endemol must be credited for bringing together such an interesting bunch of housemates. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Decoding why Arshi Khan is the second most searched entertainer of the year on Google)

The website quoted the statistic that Bigg Boss 11 was watched by more than 151 million viewers in the first four weeks of its launch. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes at nine are a huge hit with the audience. It is the undisputed slot leader at 9pm on weekends. The best part is that the difference between weekend and weekday episodes are marginal in terms of viewership. Last year, the Salman Khan episodes ie. Sat-Sun ones fared better than weekday ones. Surely, the common man concept is working and how! Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….