Bigg Boss 11: Is Luv Tyagi already evicted from Salman Khan’s show?

Oh No! This is unfortunate indeed. Luv Tyagi who was slowly coming into his own on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 will apparently be evicted this weekend. Last time, we did not see any eliminations. However, it looks like Luv’s journey has slowly come to an end. Well, we are not saying so considering that voting lines are still open and as per trends, he is the second most highly voted contestant after Shilpa Shinde. However, the Wikipedia page of Bigg Boss 11 has mentioned that Luv Tyagi has been eliminated on December 17. Now, this is quite shocking. While we agree that he is the most expected contestant to be out from the show, how did the information leak out? Any guesses! Besides Luv, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma are also in the line of fire. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan blasts Shilpa Shinde for using tap water while cooking; watch video)

The young man from Gurgaon, Luv Tyagi worked in Pepsi before coming on the show. He is an engineer by qualification. Luv’s family originally hails from Budhana in Muzzafar Nagar. He is also a sportsman and a fitness enthusiast. During the padosi’s task, he was the most entertaining guy of all. However, he lost track once he stepped inside the main house. He is a loyal friend of Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan. In the robots task, he clearly told Vikas Gupta that he cannot say anything that will cause hurt to his friends. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s bikini avatar lands him in jail with Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani)

On the show, he has a cute bonding with Hina Khan. They work out together and have small fights, which are quite fun to watch. Luv also impressed Salman Khan as the superstar host loved the bonding he shared with his dad. Luv’s father said that his son had made him proud. Honestly, he was quite a gentleman if you consider some of the others. Luv would get angry but he never abused anyone. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…