Bigg Boss 11: Is Priyank Sharma a part of Naagin 3? The evicted contestant answers…

Priyank Sharma’s eviction last week wasn’t unexpected but it was a bit sudden. After entering the house for the second time, the man had become one of the favourites to win the show. But a few wrong turns and the lad found himself outside the house. He could have played his cards well and stayed till the finale but then… However, before he could get evicted there were rumours that the guy has been confirmed to be part of Naagin 3 along with Krystle D’Souza and Anita Hassanandani. Well, that would be an awesome start to Priyank’s acting career, as we all know how popular the first two seasons of the TV show made Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Karnveer Bohra. No official announcement has been made regarding the casting of the show, and even Priyank has given a statement that speaks for how bleak the chances are for him to star in Naagin 3.

“Well, I don’t know anything as of now because these rumours are still coming to me and you are the people [media] telling me about it. If at all anything like this happens, I will definitely be overwhelmed, but for now all I can do is hope for the best.” Priyank Sharma said, reports India Forums. All we can do now is to wait for an official announcement by Balaji headhoncho Ekta Kapoor. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra returns to Naagin 3 with Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani

Talking about Bigg Boss 11, the reality show is two weeks shy of its finale. The remaining contestants fighting for the winner’s trophy are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi. The voting lines are closed for this week, so there is a high possibility that all 6 will enter the finale week. Unless some secret task is used to eliminate a contestant this week.