Bigg Boss 11: Is Salman Khan’s show getting an extension of two weeks?

Bigg Boss 11 has turned out to be quite explosive, there is no denying it. And the show runners can’t be more happy considering this season has been topping the TRP charts almost every week. Which is why it doesn’t come as a surprise that the channel is planning to take full advantage of this and extend the season for two weeks. Yep! Buzz is that that the finale of Bigg Boss 11, which was scheduled to take place in mid-January, might now happen at the end of the month.

In fact, the producers have asked the host Salman Khan for the availability of his dates post mid-January, which adds more stock to the tale. “It has been a very successful season of Bigg Boss this year. The numbers have been good and even the people who never followed the show in the previous seasons are talking about the current edition. Therefore they have decided to give Bigg Boss 11 an extension of two weeks in order to take full advantage,” reveals the source. ALSO READ: Whoa! Bigg Boss BEATS The Kapil Sharma Show to become the top trending TV show globally on Google in 2017

Now it all depends on Salman and his date diary. If Salman does agree to host the extended part, it will surely be a good news for the fans as well as the makers. It has been more than two months since the show went on-air, and there has been only one wild card entry (Dhinchak Pooja) so far. Plus, none of the contestants have been sent to the secret room too unlike every year. And with eight inmates still in the house, and just four weeks in hand, it’s obviously a lot to cover in a very less time. So extending the season makes a lot of sense.

If you will remember, even the eighth season of the high voltage reality show was extended for a month. Some former contestants of the earlier seasons entered the house again to compete with the remaining few housemates then. The spin-off was titled Bigg Boss Halla Bol and was hosted by Farah Khan since Salman wasn’t available.

That didn’t really work for the makers then, majorly because Salman wasn’t involved and it got a bit too much for the viewers. But if it’s happening again this year, we really hope it’s not boring like last time.