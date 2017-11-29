Bigg Boss 11: Is Vikas Gupta being paid extra money to get Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla on Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss 11 is getting more nasty and dramatic by the day. One of the sane voices inside the house has been that of Vikas Gupta. The TV producer has emerged as someone who takes a stand for what is correct. He has heavily criticized the abusive language and body shaming on the show. While Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde are some of the highest paid contestants on the show, Vikas Gupta is also taking home a hefty amount of Rs 6 to 6.5 lakhs per week. However, if sources are to be believed then he will get some extra commission as well. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gives a BEFITTING reply to Hina Khan for her comments on Twitter followers and Sakshi Tanwar)

A source told Bollywood Life that Vikas was instrumental behind getting Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla on the show. Both of them are managed by his talent firm, Lost Boy’s Lost and Found Productions. He will also get a cut for getting them on board for the show. It is quite a sizable amount. It seems Priyank has been told not to discuss much about his contract with the other housemates. It is also one of the reasons why Vikas does not like him interacting excessively with others. We will remember how Vikas lost his cool when Priyank shaved off his hair for Hiten Tejwani on the show. They have a project in hand and a bald-headed Priyank would not help. It seems the contract with Vikas does not allow Priyank to make friends on his own. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Find out which team has won the Lilliputs VS Giants luxury budget task)

When we got in touch with Vikas Gupta’s spokesperson, he said that the rumours of him being paid extra was untrue. He said that the two indeed belonged to his talent management firm and he had pushed strongly for them. “They are his good friends and Vikas can do anything for his close buddies,” said the spokesperson. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…