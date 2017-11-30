Bigg Boss 11: Is Vikas Gupta the only humane contestant inside the house?

Bigg Boss 11 is hosted by the Salman Khan, who owns the philanthropic brand Being Human. Ironically he has to deal, every weekend, with contestants who are drifting away from being a human. The actor must wish he could inject the values of his brand in these ever-fighting contestants. In a new luxury budget task, contestants divided into two teams were supposed to make each other move from a platform where they lay on their back. From all the tricks in the hat, the vicious contestants chose to recreate the iconic climax of the film Mirch Masala.

Like the women of the village, in the film, who fight off the enemies by throwing red chilli powder in their eyes, our beloved contestants, too, did the same. Only, the movie sure used anything but real red chilli powder. But Bigg Boss 11 contestants raided the kitchen to get the mirch masala. Were they trying to blind the co-contestants to eliminate competition? MDH or Everest Masala should crack good deals of brand endorsement with such tasks in place.

The contestants would have to endure bland food for the remainder of the week, had it not been for Vikas Gupta. The man went to the kitchen and hid as much quantity of spices as he could. Well, the taste of the food was least of his priorities. The suffering that the contestants were going through or were being made to go through was what made him do the crime. On the other hand, Hina Khan brought out an extra jar of red chilli powder that was hidden in her bed to torture her co-contestants. Vikas seems to be the only one who sees how wrong that is.

The use of red chilli powder and other spices on human face can lead to health problems. The nearest hospital from where the contestants are stationed at is a mere 10-minutes away. But reaching a hospital with cutting-edge meds might take hours. Akash Dadlani had an allergic reaction to garlic and was rushed out of the house for medical assistance. What would be the result – a fat paycheck on his way or the intricately designed contracts saves channel from any lawsuits? The perpetrator of the inhumanity was Shilpa Shinde, who was well aware of the fact about Akash’s intolerance to garlic.

Anandita Dutta Tamuly holds the world record for smearing 25 pieces of the world’s hottest chilli in her eyes and would make a great contestant on Bigg Boss. Putting up a good show is extremely important. Winning a task even more so, inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. But at what cost? Using chilli powder to creatively is what sarcasm is to wit. We are sure the contestants who have been long associated with creativity can come up with better ways to put up a good show without risking the health of others.

Vikas Gupta has been mildly injured in a similar fashion on the show as Akash. No wonder he knows the excruciating pain. He too isn’t the contestant with the most intact moral compass inside the house. But for now, it seems like he comes the closest to being a human on the show.