Bigg Boss 11: It’s absolutely rubbish! Akash Dadlani did not help compose ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyaan’, Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros reacts

The ongoing task in the Bigg Boss 11 house is entertaining and quite difficult since it deals with triggering the contestants’ emotions. Akash Dadlani lost his cool because Vikas Gupta dragged his family and work. Vikas mocked him for taking credits in the popular Meet Brothers’ song, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan which starred Jacqueline Fernandez. Though Akash clarified that he wasn’t taking credits for the song and that he just helped them with a line or two. We got in touch with Manmeet Singh, asking him to confirm if Akash actually helped them make the song and he laughed. We’re not even kidding.

Manmeet told BollywoodLife exclusively, “It’s absolutely rubbish yaar. He used to come and he is learn music here. So when we made the tune to write the rap, he also wrote something but we didn’t use it because he is not a professional. He is still learning. We try so many people, you know. We call some five singers to sing the song. When we don’t like it we don’t keep it so his was something we didn’t like because he still doesn’t have that flair. So it’s not true what he is saying.” He also added, “Also, Kumar writes all the songs for us and no one else.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta calls Hina Khan hypocrite, says Akash Dadlani will get beaten outside the house for misbehaving with women – watch video)

When asked about Akash’s raps inside the house, he said, “Oh yeah Bang Bang and all that. He still has to learn because he is not ready at all. If you hear him on the show, you’ll never understand what he is saying because it’s not professional rapping. But he is a good kid. He is a keen learner, very positive and hard-working.” Remember when Akash had also claimed that he is related to music composer Vishal Dadlani? The musician tweeted to clarify that he is not related to Akash at all.

Salman even mocked Akash during that particular weekend episode for lying to people about it. Akash already warned Vikas telling him what he is going to say to make him angry in the second leg of the task. He got really offended when Vikas dragged his family and work in the task. He was the only person to have reacted so much after the task. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.