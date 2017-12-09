Bigg Boss 11: It’s Salman Khan vs Arshi Khan as she alleges that he turns a blind eye to Shilpa Shinde

We so saw it coming. When Arshi Khan disrespected Shilpa Shinde’s mother on Bigg Boss 11, we knew that host Salman Khan wouldn’t like it at all. And it turned out to be right as Salman, who returned to host yet another Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11 lashed out at Arshi for behaving rudely when Shilpa’s mother entered the house. But what was surprising is that Arshi alleged that Salman turns a blind eye to Shilpa. Yep! She actually said that to Salman even though her co-contestants asked her not to back answer. All of this was shown in the promo of the upcoming episode. And how did Salman react to this allegation by Arshi? Well, we will find out very soon.

For those of you missed it, the loved ones of the contestants entered the house one by one for a brief period of time as a part of the recent luxury budget task. When Arshi’s father stepped inside the house, everyone greeted him with a lot of respect. But for some reason, Arshi, who is at loggerheads with Shilpa thought she was disrespectful towards her father as she looked down upon him. Shilpa told her that it was not like that and she wants to create a ruckus unnecessary. Arshi decided to take the revenge from Shilpa. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde takes over Twitter, “We Stand By Shilpa” becomes a worldwide trend

We thought she will have a change of heart when Shilpa’s mother entered the house, but nope! Arshi disrespected her as she didn’t greet her. What was worse that she called Shilpa a “wahiyaat aurat” right in front of her mother.

So obviously, Salman wouldn’t have been pleased with Arshi’s behaviour. We can’t wait to see this encounter between Salman and Arshi. What do you think will happen? Will Salman take a harsh step against Arshi? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.