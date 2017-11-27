Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchantt Kamya Punjabi GANG UP against Hina Khan and the fight continues…

There is no doubt that Hina Khan is one of the most closely watched contestants ever inside the house. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is the most stylishly turned out inside the Bigg Boss 11 house but her behaviour has not charmed many. From being called fake to an instigator, Hina has been at the receiving end of barbs from people inside and outside the house. The lady has lost the plot a few times, especially when she body-shamed Shilpa Shinde. Now, the blame of Sapna Choudhary’s eviction has also fallen on the shoulders of the lady. What celebs are most annoyed about is the body-shaming incident and her participation in demeaning Arshi Khan by pinpointing out her lingerie to the boys. Celebs like Karan Patel, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchantt and others have been quick to criticize Hina. Here is a timeline…

Kishwer Merchantt
It all began from October 5 when Kishwer took to Twitter after Hina Khan called her gross on the show. She was referring to the incident when she spat in Rishabh Sinha’s water, who was a wild card on the show. It was early and Kishwer did not appreciate Hina’s comment on her behaviour. She wrote on Twitter, “There are times when u make a mistake, then say sorry and move on to becoming a better person. With all due respect @realhinakhan it’s just been 2 days, u can talk abt things, but hang on let the tasks start, we are watching u from the outside to see how nice u are nt tht I haven’t heard stories abt u when u were dng yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and now recently when u did #khatronkekhiladi (sic). Let the house push u a little. Let it start driving u crazy. I haven’t explained myself for the action I did 2yrs bk once again in this post as it’s my past. I have said sorry to Rishab, things are super between us !! At the end of it I came out with dignity and soooooo much love and respect from everyone, I came out a winner thts what mattered. My growth from bad to good is what mattered !!! All the best Hina ‘keeping a watch on you’!!” (Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt gets replaced by Kajal Pisal in Savitri Devi; exposes producer Rashmi Sharma in a hard hitting post)

Gauahar Khan
The former Bigg Boss winner has been upset with Hina Khan’s behaviour right from the start. It was Hina Khan’s statement against Shilpa Shinde’s English that upset her initially. Later on, she found her too arrogant and criticized her for drawing attention to Arshi Khan’s clothes. Check out tweets…

When Rohan Mehra commented on her supporting Akash Dadlani, Gauahar Khan retorted back saying that appreciating someone else did not mean casting aspersions on someone.

Gauahar made it clear that Akash Dadlani was her favourite and had slammed Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta inside the house. However, she was quick to deride Hina Khan for talking badly about Arshi saying that she only earned her money through stripping. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: A fan asked Benafsha Soonawalla to slap Hina Khan and here is what she replied)

Sayantani Ghosh
The Naamkarann actress has led a non-controversial life. However, Priyank Sharma calling Shilpa Shinde ‘a saand’ on national TV infuriated her so much that she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations. Angrily, she said that the matter must be addressed and that she felt sorry for everyone who sided with Priyank and his group.

Karan Patel
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is known to be a motormouth. KP hit out at Hina with a unnamed tweet and her fans were quick to bash him. However, Karan has told them that he is not the only one offended by her antics.

Kamya Punjabi
The daring lady of TV also lashed out against Hina. She was also upset about the condescending manner in which she looked at Arshi Khan.

It is evident that Hina has rubbed off people the wrong way. We really don’t know how she will explain things once she is outside. Stay tuned to