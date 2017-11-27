Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchantt Kamya Punjabi GANG UP against Hina Khan and the fight continues…

There is no doubt that Hina Khan is one of the most closely watched contestants ever inside the house. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is the most stylishly turned out inside the Bigg Boss 11 house but her behaviour has not charmed many. From being called fake to an instigator, Hina has been at the receiving end of barbs from people inside and outside the house. The lady has lost the plot a few times, especially when she body-shamed Shilpa Shinde. Now, the blame of Sapna Choudhary’s eviction has also fallen on the shoulders of the lady. What celebs are most annoyed about is the body-shaming incident and her participation in demeaning Arshi Khan by pinpointing out her lingerie to the boys. Celebs like Karan Patel, Kamya Punjabi, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchantt and others have been quick to criticize Hina. Here is a timeline…

Kishwer Merchantt

It all began from October 5 when Kishwer took to Twitter after Hina Khan called her gross on the show. She was referring to the incident when she spat in Rishabh Sinha’s water, who was a wild card on the show. It was early and Kishwer did not appreciate Hina’s comment on her behaviour. She wrote on Twitter, “There are times when u make a mistake, then say sorry and move on to becoming a better person. With all due respect @realhinakhan it’s just been 2 days, u can talk abt things, but hang on let the tasks start, we are watching u from the outside to see how nice u are nt tht I haven’t heard stories abt u when u were dng yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and now recently when u did #khatronkekhiladi (sic). Let the house push u a little. Let it start driving u crazy. I haven’t explained myself for the action I did 2yrs bk once again in this post as it’s my past. I have said sorry to Rishab, things are super between us !! At the end of it I came out with dignity and soooooo much love and respect from everyone, I came out a winner thts what mattered. My growth from bad to good is what mattered !!! All the best Hina ‘keeping a watch on you’!!” (Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt gets replaced by Kajal Pisal in Savitri Devi; exposes producer Rashmi Sharma in a hard hitting post)

Gauahar Khan

The former Bigg Boss winner has been upset with Hina Khan’s behaviour right from the start. It was Hina Khan’s statement against Shilpa Shinde’s English that upset her initially. Later on, she found her too arrogant and criticized her for drawing attention to Arshi Khan’s clothes. Check out tweets…

Kya padhna naa aana koi buri baat hai??? Agar aapko angrezi nahi aati are u uneducated ?? Hmmmmmmmm 👎 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 5, 2017

A-kash or akash …. Ure real , loyal , all heart … I don’t know u , but I hope u go long in this show !!! N u are grounded !✨ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

When Rohan Mehra commented on her supporting Akash Dadlani, Gauahar Khan retorted back saying that appreciating someone else did not mean casting aspersions on someone.

So apparently if u say something nice about someone , ppl in this world interpret that as an attack on some 1 else .. lol 🤔🙄 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

If I wanna diss someone I will say so n tag ppl too , Dnt need no permission! But until then stop ur assumptions n spreading hatred — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

Gauahar made it clear that Akash Dadlani was her favourite and had slammed Shilpa Shinde for torturing Vikas Gupta inside the house. However, she was quick to deride Hina Khan for talking badly about Arshi saying that she only earned her money through stripping. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: A fan asked Benafsha Soonawalla to slap Hina Khan and here is what she replied)

Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It’s ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2017

The voice of biggboss when the episode goes in for break is enough to give a clear pic…ilzaam lagaane waalon ko diya arshi ne mooh Tod jawaab ….👍👍👍 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2017

Sayantani Ghosh

The Naamkarann actress has led a non-controversial life. However, Priyank Sharma calling Shilpa Shinde ‘a saand’ on national TV infuriated her so much that she took to Twitter to vent her frustrations. Angrily, she said that the matter must be addressed and that she felt sorry for everyone who sided with Priyank and his group.

A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense! — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) November 21, 2017

And which judge on dis planet has personal interest ? Isn’t a judge suppose to listen in an unbiased manner n depending on the case presented giv judgement ? Here judges are pointing instances m trying to be witnesses..let down . N #SapnaChoudhary is noise pollution #BB11.. — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) November 21, 2017

#BB11 thot really hard but hv 2 write dis #PriyankSharma hv no words 4 u..commentin on women ,body shaming dem 4 der weight .his exact words “saand jaisi body “.. now I Wana see how all u girls react 2 dis,specially dose who support his group ..#respectwomen#stopbodyshaming — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) November 23, 2017

Karan Patel

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is known to be a motormouth. KP hit out at Hina with a unnamed tweet and her fans were quick to bash him. However, Karan has told them that he is not the only one offended by her antics.

I have no issues with anyone’s fans venting out their anger and frustration against my tweets which involve their favourite actor/actress. Infact I #Respect their #Loyalty towards their #Favourites … but but but, i will still voice my opinion in any case. #IwillSpeakMyMind 👍👍 https://t.co/8wWh3UxvhZ — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

Ok the most #Important rule that I #Strictly believe in, is that no matter what, i think we should keep all our views that we put forth #Clean and #NonAbusive and I DO NOT WISH FOR ANYONE TO CROSS THE LINE OF DIGNITY BY USING ABUSIVE LANGUAGE FOR A WOMAN. #AbusingIsNotSarcasm 🙏. — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 25, 2017

😂 not even once in any of my tweets about #BiggBoss11 have i mentioned the concerned contestants name, i jus stated that persons traits with a few hashtags and that particular contestant’s fans guessed the name bang on. 😂. Bt 👏 for their loyalty. #YehGuessWorkKyaKehlataHai 😂 — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) November 26, 2017

Kamya Punjabi

The daring lady of TV also lashed out against Hina. She was also upset about the condescending manner in which she looked at Arshi Khan.

It is evident that Hina has rubbed off people the wrong way. We really don't know how she will explain things once she is outside.